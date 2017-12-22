BSP Rebel RK Chaudhary Joins Samajwadi Party

Once a hardcore Kanshiram loyalist, BSP rebel RK Chaudhary joined Samajwadi Party, in the presence of SP National president Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow on Friday.Apart from Chaudhary, Swami Omvesh and AIMIM leader Mohammad Nizamullah from Utraula, Balrampur, along with hundreds of their supporters joined the SP.Chaudhary announced merger of his political outfit BS4 (Bahujan Samaj Swabhiman Sangharsh Samiti) with Samajwadi Party. A former minister and two-time MLA from Mohanlalganj seat, Chaudhary said, “All the members of BS4 will work in harmony with the members of Saamajwadi Party. From today onwards all the workers of BS4 will work to help SP regain power in the state.”Bahujan Samaj Party had inducted Chaudhary to bridge the Jatav-Pasi gap just before the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Chaudhary was also considered as the Pasi mascot of BSP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.After joining the SP, Chaudhary said that the SP will perform well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Welcoming Chaudharu and others in the SP, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The kind of politics that is currently going on in the country will lead us nowhere. When politicians are creating a rift between people on the basis of religion, caste and creed, then the country is not going to progress.”“The BJP government is not doing anything and are now trying to threaten us by UPCOCA. Electricity bills have been increased. Samajwadi Party will certainly be a challenge for BJP and forces in 2019. BJP is specialised in deflecting from the core issues and agendas of development. But people are understanding now that there is no ‘Gujarat Model’, if there was anything then there was a ‘Lie Model’,” he added.