BSP Twitter Handle Takes Off Poster Showing Mayawati, Akhilesh In Same Frame



कल इस एकाउंट से जारी किये पोस्टर से बसपा का कोई सम्बन्ध नही है, ये पोस्ट करनेवाले की निजी राय थी 1/2

— Bahujan Samaj Party (@BspUp2017) August 21, 2017



बसपा और पोस्टर को लेकर किसी तरह की भ्रान्ति नही फैलाई जानी चाहिए पार्टी ने इस मुद्दे पर स्थिति स्पष्ट कर दी है 2/2



— Bahujan Samaj Party (@BspUp2017) August 21, 2017



A poster showing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati calling for opposition unity has been taken off Twitter, just hours after it was posted by a verified BSP handle.The poster showed Mayawati alongside arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. The other leaders who featured in the poster were West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.The tweet, which was posted by @BspUp2017, highlighted the importance of opposition unity in the face of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut.Despite it being a ‘verified account’, @BspUp2017 was soon called out by the party, wherein BSP leader Ram Achal Rajbhar said the account was not the party’s official handle. Soon after Rajbhar’s statement, the Twitter handle took down the controversial poster.BSP sources told CNN-News18 that the poster was made by a party supporter but was not meant to be shared on social media. “There is certain content which is created only for the consumption of the party. The party does not have an official account, but there are many supporter accounts. The poster was made by a party supporter. But it was not meant to be used by the verified account,” said the party insider.In its bio, the account mentions that it is not an official BSP account but is initiated by a BSP ideology supporter.The party, it seems, has taken note of the ‘verification’ that the account has received and is mulling taking over the handle as its official voice. “A proposal has been submitted to the party to adopt this handle as BSP’s official account. It’s difficult to get verification and this account has got it, along with a considerable number of followers. Let’s see if the party decides to do so,” said a party source.The BSP, in February, had gone all out on social media in the run up to Uttar Pradesh polls. The aforementioned handle was quite active in the entire campaign. One of the tweets read, “Gundaraaj ka ant, Baspa sarkaar mei turant #KaamKiyaHaiKaamKarenge #KaamDikhtaHai,” (sic.)All this while, BSP never denied anything posted by @BspUp2017.Many cartoons, slamming the ruling government, have been shared by the Twitter handle previously. Interestingly, during presidential elections, the handle had tagged Mayawati and said “Dalit Virodhi Soch Ke Samarthak Lag Rahe Hai Rashtrapati Kovind” (sic). This time, too, there was no word from the party.@BspUp2017 says it is run by a BSP ideology supporter. CNN-News18 reached out to Twitter, which refused to comment on one particular handle due to security and privacy reasons.The social media giant’s verification policy, however, says that the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. “An account may be verified if it is determined to be an account of public interest. Typically this includes accounts maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas,” Twitter’s verification policy states.