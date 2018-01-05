Union Budget on February 1, Session to Begin on January 29
President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.
The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.
New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended today.
President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said.
The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.
The Recommendation of the session dates was made by the CCPA which met here. The Winter session of Parliament ended on Friday.
President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said.
The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.
The Recommendation of the session dates was made by the CCPA which met here. The Winter session of Parliament ended on Friday.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
- Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia