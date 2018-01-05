GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Union Budget on February 1, Session to Begin on January 29

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.
New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended today.

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said.

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.

The Recommendation of the session dates was made by the CCPA which met here. The Winter session of Parliament ended on Friday.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

