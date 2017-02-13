UP Elections 2017: Bulandhshahr Gangrape Case a Blot on SP's Tenure, Says Mayawati

Addressing a rally in Etawah, BSP chief Mayawati said that the gangrape incident was a blot on the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party government.
Feb 13, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Feb 13, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)
Mayawati says Central govt has not even completed 1/4 of their promises. She also attacked Samajwadi Party government saying at least 500 riots happened in Akhilesh govt.
Feb 13, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)
BSP chief Mayawati addresses rally in Unnao. Mayawati says Demonetisation has made lakhs of people jobless and worst affected were poor.
Feb 13, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
BSP in favour of giving reservation to poor. Centre launched demonetisation for political gain: Mayawati in Etawah
Feb 13, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
BJP has failed to give a CM face in UP. Instead of SP. SP has cunningly renamed schemes launched by BSP government.Muslims should vote for BSP, says Mayawati
Feb 13, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses rally in Etawah
Feb 13, 2017 1:59 pm (IST)
Only 23 villages got electricity between 2010-12. Akhilesh has provided electricity only in 3 villages in two years. 1500 villages of UP still without power. People are migrating out of UP for jobs: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)
PM Modi alleges that if someone wants to become a DM in UP then he has to pay RS 70 lakh to the touts.
Feb 13, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
Officers involved in who are working against criminals and mining mafia are being harassed and suspended by UP government. Every police station in UP has become an SP office: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)
Feb 13, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)
SP government has destroyed farmers. Akhilesh is anti-farmers. People have acknowledge the work of central government. We have done away with discrimnation in the distribution of urea for farmers: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)
UP govt has failed to properly implement Crop insurance (Kisan Bima Yojna) scheme. Crop compensation was awarded on the basis of caste. Akhilesh has failed to answer my question: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)
Why Akhilesh Yadav did not order sugar mill auction scam perpetrated in Mayawati regime, question PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
We will clear dues of sugarcane farmers in two weeks if BJP comes to power: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:27 pm (IST)
Give BJP once chance and we will put all gangsters, criminals in jail in 6 months: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
PM Modi question law and order in UP, says Samajwadi Party is full of goonds. Modi also says rapes and murders have increased in UP.
Feb 13, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
New SP-Congress manifesto a desperate measure in view of defeat. No alliance can clean the wrongdoing of SP. When Lucknow Metro was opened, no central minister was invited. Even Lucknow MP (Rajnath Singh) was insulted: PM Modi.
Feb 13, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)
Samajwadi Party has insulted Ram Manohar Lohia for teh sake of power. I thank people of Western UP for heavy polling: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)
Leaders of various political parties have failed to reform themselves despite their rout in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Even the young Akhilesh Yadav: PM Modi.
Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)
For many years UP has seen Congress, SP, BSP rule but there was no change in the life of ordinary man: PM Modi
Feb 13, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in Lakhimpur Kheri
Feb 13, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Narendra Modi government failed to fulfil its promises, says Rahul Gandhi in Lakhimpur Kheri
Feb 13, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Strongman Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Agra Jail, gets his nomination filed from Mau Sadar constituency.
Feb 13, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)
SP govt has given maximum number of jobs to youths. We will give pension of Rs 1000 to old people: Akhilesh Yadav
Feb 13, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
SP government is working for everyone. We have started pensions for weavers: Akhilesh Yadav addresses rally in Moradabad
Feb 13, 2017 10:58 am (IST)
Feb 13, 2017 9:09 am (IST)
11 AM- PM Modi rally in Lakhimpur
11 AM- Akhilesh Yadav rally in Moradabad
12 Noon–Mulayam Singh rally in Etawah
12 Noon-Rahul Gandhi at Baldev Vedic Inter College Ground, Palia (Dist Lakhimpur Kheri)
12 PM-Amit Shah rally in Faidpur
2 PM -Rahul Gandhi at-Adarsh Inter College Ground, Afzalgarh (Assembly Barhapur, Dist. Bijnor)
2.25 PM- Amit Shah rally in Saharanur
03:00 PM- Rahul Gandhi at Bishop Mandal Inter College Ground, Bareilly
Feb 13, 2017 9:07 am (IST)
BSP Chief Mayawati to likely to address rallies in Etawah and Unnao: ANI
Feb 13, 2017 9:06 am (IST)