Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Who Will Get Defence in Modi's Ministry for New India?

Sep 3, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

Two former bureaucrats, one retired diplomat and an ex-police official are among nine new faces to be inducted into the Council of Ministers today in a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nine new members to be inducted in the Union council of ministers include four former senior bureaucrats and also BJP leaders from the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls in the near future. Here are their short profiles:

Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. Shukla was elected a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for 4 consecutive times in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He served as a Cabinet Minister in the UP government for 8 years, and is known for his work in Rural Development, Education and Prison reform during his tenure. A Law Graduate from Gorakhpur University, Shukla started off early in politics as a student leader in the 1970s. He was imprisoned for 19 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.