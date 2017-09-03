Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Who Will Get Defence in Modi's Ministry for New India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picks for his Cabinet include former diplomat Hardeep Puri, former Mumbai top cop Satya Pal Singh, former home secretary Raj Kumar Singh and retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam, sources said on Saturday. Sources said that all the names have been picked keeping in mind the Prime Minister's 'New India' vision and were selected based on a '4P' formula - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen.
Two crucial things to be decided today, who gets defence and Railways. Defence Ministry generally goes to a political heavy weight. Defence Minister is part of the cabinet committee on security. Which senior minister will be entrusted with defence ministry? Will Nitin Gadkari take on the mantle, or will Suresh Prabhu be entrusted with the task. Will Sushma Swaraj be chosen to be head the ministry?
With this appointment, Alphons Kannanthanam will complete a journey across the political spectrum that began when he got elected as an independent MLA from Kanjirappally constituency in Kerala with support from the CPI (M) in 2006.
Alphons Kannanthanam is a distinguished former IAS officer. He is also a practicing advocate. Alphons became famous as Delhi's Demolition Man when he was Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings. This got him listed in Time Magazine's list of 100 Young Global Leaders in 1994. The choice of Alphonse as Kerala representative in the government though surprising has a political import. Firstly PM seems to have send across a message to a divided state unit of the BJP embroiled by graft allegations. Alphonse is a rank outsider who joined BJP a few years back. As a bureaucrat he's had an image of upright and honest officer.
Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit. Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner, has been recognized with medals like the Antrik Suraksha Sewa Padak by Government of India in 2008 and a Special Service Medal for extraordinary work in the Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in 1990. He is also is credited for breaking the backbone of organised crime syndicates in Mumbai in the 1990s.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is a Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and Chairperson of the Fellowship Committee. The addition of Vasundhara Raje’s close aide Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, if it goes through, will mark a thaw in relations between the Rajasthan Chief Minister and the BJP leadership in Delhi. His appointment is also a political move to neutralise Ashok Gehlot in his home district Jodhpur as Gehlot is increasingly seen as the face of Congress in the run up to the assembly polls.
Hardeep Singh Puri is a 1974-batch of Indian Foreign Service and served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security, he is the president and chairman of think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and was the vice president of the International Peace Institute, New York. His four-decade career in diplomacy included critical roles as India's ambassador to Brazil and the United Kingdom, and Permanent Representative of India to Geneva. An alumnus of The Hindu College, Delhi University, Puri was a student leader and active during the JP Movement. He briefly taught at St. Stephens College in Delhi before joining the IFS.
Raj Kumar Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law & Justice. A former IAS officer of the 1975 batch, Singh rose up the ranks to become the home secretary of India. He served in multiple important roles of responsibility including Defence Production Secretary and Joint Secretary Home; as well as heading Home, Industries, Public Works and Agriculture amongst other departments in the Bihar Government. He is known for his contributions to schemes for Police Modernization and Prison Modernization, and laying down a framework for Disaster Management.
Ananth Kumar Hedge, a Brahmin from Uttar Kannada is a five-time MP. The 47-year-old is a surprise choice just before the elections as he will be the second Brahmin from Karnataka in the Cabinet if sworn-in, the other being parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar. Hegde is currently a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development.
Virendra Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgah, Madhya Pradesh. A six-term Lok Sabha MP, Kumar is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, and has been Chairman of the Joint Committee on Office of Profit and a Member of National Social Security Board. Kumar had actively participated in the JP movement of the 1970s, and went to jails for 16 months under MISA during the Emergency. Highly qualified academically, Kumar has an MA in Economics and a PhD in Child Labour.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey | Sixty-four-year-old Ashwini Kumar Choubey was a health minister in Bihar. A BJP veteran, he was born at Dariyapur in Bhagalpur and did BSc (Hons) in zoology from the Science College, Patna University. At present, he represents the Buxar Lok Sabha seat. He was an active part of the JP Movement in the 1970s and was taken into custody during the Emergency. Chaubey is credited with for having raised the slogan -- "ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan". He has helped in the construction of 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families.
Two former bureaucrats, one retired diplomat and an ex-police official are among nine new faces to be inducted into the Council of Ministers today in a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nine new members to be inducted in the Union council of ministers include four former senior bureaucrats and also BJP leaders from the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls in the near future. Here are their short profiles:
Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. He is a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. Shukla was elected a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for 4 consecutive times in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He served as a Cabinet Minister in the UP government for 8 years, and is known for his work in Rural Development, Education and Prison reform during his tenure. A Law Graduate from Gorakhpur University, Shukla started off early in politics as a student leader in the 1970s. He was imprisoned for 19 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.
Paving way for the rejig, Union ministers – Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey – had resigned two days ago. Uma Bharti, too, had offered to resign, but her fate hangs in balance amid speculation that there may be a few more exits. Bharti, who is the water resources minister, had said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue. "The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.
Sources said that the names have been chosen keeping in mind the PM's mission of a 'New India' and have been identified based on their track record and potential.
The selection of nine new names for ministership has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping in view the 4Ps -- passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen, to deliver on his vision of a new India, official sources said. The prime minister is committed to his vision of a new India, which will be built on the foundations of development and good governance, to further the cause of the poor, marginalised and the deprived segments of the society.The names picked by Modi suggest his vision of striking a balance between merit and demands of real politik.
In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of Union govt will take place at 10.30 am at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Nine new faces including former IFS officer Hardeep Puri, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh and retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers today as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new faces include BJP MPs Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh). The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.
The much-awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet will take place today. Highly placed sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah spoke to top ministers and the core group on Friday regarding the rejig. The sources also said that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.