Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Hold Key Meet to Finalise List

The much-awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The uncertainty over the participation of the AIADMK and JD(U) remains. JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about the reshuffle while the internal squabble in AIADMK may prove to be a stumbling block. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena said it has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Cabinet.
More than three decades after Rajiv Gandhi's major Cabinet reshuffle, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to rejig his Cabinet, ministers are being called and asked to put in their papers, exactly like in 1986.
Sep 2, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)
Congress has raised questions on whether the ministers who may be removed or have resigned have any link to corruption cases that are being probed. The Congress also accused the Centre of being "selective" and "opportunistic" in dealing with opposition leaders under investigation in cases of corruption. "The prime minister and the government of India must share the names and departments of persons who have been specifically named," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters. Singhvi said it is but natural that continued silence would be interpreted as complete lack of accountability or more appropriately as "selective accountability, as opportunistic accountability" "But, definitely clear criminal legal action is called for," he added.
Andhra Pradesh BJP president K Hari Babu is also likely to join the Cabinet. He has left from Hyderabad for Delhi along with his family. In the 2014 polls, he had defeated Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma from the Vishakapatnam constituency.
Sep 2, 2017 7:39 pm (IST)
Union Minister for Steel, Birender Singh, denied rumours that he was in the running to become the Agriculture Minister in the reshuffle on Sunday morning.
My interaction with farmers has nothing to do with the cabinet reshuffle Sanjay. I meet ppl from all walks of life.Plz dont assume anything. https://t.co/jCiLRXifpp
Uddhav Thackeray says he has not received any call from the BJP high command ahead of the cabinet reshuffle tomorrow. “No one has spoken to me yet. I have no greed for power. If they are taking JD(U) in the cabinet, it’s their concern,” he said.
Sep 2, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)
The latest buzz emerging out of the political corridors in the capital is that Sushma Swaraj is keen to leave the Ministry of External Affairs. Reports suggest that she may be given the defence ministry as Arun Jaitley does not want to continue the dual role of defence and finance minister.
Sep 2, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)
Along with Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari will also arrive at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There has been buzz that Gadkari, who is the road minister, could be offered charge of the railway ministry to fast-track its expansion and improve the patchy safety record.
Sep 2, 2017 7:00 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet BJP chief Amit Shah in half an hour from now as the two iron out the details ahead of the big cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. Amit Shah returned to the capital today after attending a crucial coordination meeting with various RSS outfits in Vrindavan, and he and Modi were giving final touches to the changes, say sources. More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for new faces in the reshuffle while portfolios of some could be changed.
Sep 2, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:30 am tomorrow, says Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Sep 2, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
Sources are indicating that two seats in the Union Cabinet could be left vacant for now, as PM Narendra Modi will want to meet with Nitish Kumar before inducting any ministers from the JD(U).
Sep 2, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)
"A minister's work is assessed after he is appointed. There are many good candidates in the fray," says MoS Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir.
Sep 2, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)
"I've not got any invitation to join PM Modi's Cabinet," says Nitish Kumar ahead of Sunday 10 am Cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, Sushil Modi has said that he doesn't know who'll join the Cabinet as it is not a state matter.
Sep 2, 2017 4:18 pm (IST)
Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday. “I met with Modi ji and said that I’m ready. He said ‘Okay’ and I gave my resignation. I had to give a written resignation then but I submitted it yesterday,” Mishra was quoted saying by ANI.
Sep 2, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)
NDA partner Shiv Sena said it has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for Sunday morning. “I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power,” said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray said the party’s ideology for the last 50 years has been 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. “Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens,” he said. Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.
Sep 2, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prahlad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Satyapal Singh, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Maheish Girri and Prahlad Joshi are being talked about within the party as among the probable ministers. Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha are seen among the "good performers" in the government, a party leader said, adding that some of them can be elevated. With the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) also likely to join the government, its leaders R C P Singh, who is its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Santosh Kumar are the likely picks from the new NDA constituent.
Sep 2, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
Arun Jaitley, who currently holds the charge of two heavyweight portfolios — finance and defence — may retain only one, sources said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seen as one of the more capable ministers, can be given more responsibility. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility for a string of train accidents and indicated his willingness to resign, may be moved to another ministry, the sources said.
Sep 2, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has confirmed that they will not be part of the NDA cabinet. Sources told CNN-News18 that Maharashtra MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is likely to be included in the Council of Ministers.
Sep 2, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)
Union ministers – Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey – had resigned yesterday ahead of the rejig. Uma Bharti too had offered to resign but her fate remains in a balance amid speculations that there may be a few more exits. Bharti, who is the water resources minister, had said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue. "The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.
Sep 2, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)
BJP sources, however, played down the confusion over whether or not the two parties will join the government, saying things will fall in fall in place before the event. More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces in the reshuffle, being seen as a balancing act between Modi's avowed thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik. "A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10 am on Sunday," a top government official had said yesterday.
Sep 2, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)
JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government. "Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow," Pa senior JD(U) leader told PTI .
Sep 2, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the participation of the AIADMK and JD(U) in the Union Cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes its reshuffle tomorrow. Internal troubles in the Tamil Nadu party, which has been hit by a rebellion led by TTV Dinakaran, can prove to be a stumbling block in its joining the government as it works to defuse the crisis. JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government. BJP sources, however, played down the confusion over whether or not the two parties will join the government, saying things will fall in fall in place before the event.
Sep 2, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)
Sources told CNN-News18 that Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu is likely to join the Defence ministry. Prabhu's departure signals that MoS Railways Manoj Sinha may be elevated to the post of Union Railways Minister.
Both the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and President are from Poorvanchal, while west UP is under-represented. Some new faces may be inducted from this region.
Sep 2, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)
PERFORMANCE AND GOVERNANCE | Suresh Prabhu has offered to quit after a series of train accidents. He may be shifted to the ministry of environment and forest. Will Nitin Gadkari get the charge of a consolidated transport ministry, including Railways? Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar are holding charge of multiple portfolios. Jaitley may continue as Finance Minister. Who would be the next Defence Minister of India?
Sep 2, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)
CASTE CONUNDRUM | Bawana by-poll in Delhi has forced BJP to take a relook at its Jat base. With BJP experimenting with a non-Jat CM in Haryana, the community has been seeking a larger share of the Cabinet pie. From Sikar to Barmer in Rajasthan, Jats are numerically significant. The compulsions of Jat politics may also help Haryana MP Virender Singh survive. Similarly, Sanjiv Balyan may be replaced by Baghpat MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Malik. Rudy’s departure may save the day for Radha Mohan Singh, another Rajput minister from Bihar.
Sep 2, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)
POLL BOUND STATES | Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Karnataka and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are slated next year. Leaders from these states might find greater representation. The Modi government has no Cabinet minister from Rajasthan, despite the BJP winning all 25 seats in the state. Madhya Pradesh may get more representation, Damoh MP Prahlad Patel is a frontrunner. From Karnataka, lone Vokkaliga MP in the Cabinet Sadanand Gawda may save his job due to upcoming Karnataka polls.
Sep 2, 2017 3:22 pm (IST)
News18 looks at the possible scenarios which may define the Cabinet rejig:
REGIONAL IMBALANCES | Twenty-one ministers in the Union Council are from UP (14) and Bihar (7). With elections over in these Hindi heartland states, some flab may be shed to accommodate other states and allies. Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Giriraj Singh are on their way out to induct JD(U) nominees. Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and President are from Poorvanchal, while west UP is under-represented. Some new faces may be inducted from this region. AIADMK is the potential ally with more than 50 MPs. With leadership issues unresolved, the larger question remains if the Dravidian party will join Modi Cabinet.