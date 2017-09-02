Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Hold Key Meet to Finalise List

Sep 2, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)

NDA partner Shiv Sena said it has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for Sunday morning. “I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power,” said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray said the party’s ideology for the last 50 years has been 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. “Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens,” he said. Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.