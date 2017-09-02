Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Sources Say 9 New Faces in Team Modi, 4 are Ex-bureaucrats

Sep 2, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)

Meet the second possible addition: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

• Ashwini Kumar Choubey is a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar. He is member of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates and Standing Committee on Energy. He is also a Member of Central Silk Board.

• Choubey has been elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for 5 consecutive terms. He has held important portfolios including Health, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering as a Cabinet Minister of the Government of Bihar for 8 years.

• Starting early in politics as the president of the Student`s Union of Patna University, he was an active part of the JP movement in the 1970s. He was taken into custody during the Emergency under MISA.

• Choubey is credited to have raised the slogan "Ghar - Ghar me ho Shouchalaya ka nirman, Tabhi hoga Ladli Bitiya ka Kanyadaan", and has helped construct 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families.

• Having faced the disastrous Kedarnath floods with his family in 2013, he has authored a book Kedarnath Trasadi on the tragedy.

• A BSc (Hons) in Zoology, he has a special interest in Yoga.