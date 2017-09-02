Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Uncertainty Over JD(U), AIADMK; Sena Says No Word Yet

Sep 2, 2017 3:22 pm (IST)

News18 looks at the possible scenarios which may define the Cabinet rejig:

REGIONAL IMBALANCES | Twenty-one ministers in the Union Council are from UP (14) and Bihar (7). With elections over in these Hindi heartland states, some flab may be shed to accommodate other states and allies. Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Giriraj Singh are on their way out to induct JD(U) nominees. Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and President are from Poorvanchal, while west UP is under-represented. Some new faces may be inducted from this region. AIADMK is the potential ally with more than 50 MPs. With leadership issues unresolved, the larger question remains if the Dravidian party will join Modi Cabinet.