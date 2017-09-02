Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Uncertainty Over JD(U), AIADMK; Sena Says No Word Yet

Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra resigned from the Union Cabinet on Saturday. “I met with Modi ji and said that I’m ready. He said ‘Okay’ and I gave my resignation. I had to give a written resignation then but I submitted it yesterday,” Mishra was quoted saying by ANI.
More than three decades after Rajiv Gandhi's major Cabinet reshuffle, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to rejig his Cabinet, ministers are being called and asked to put in their papers, exactly like in 1986.
NDA partner Shiv Sena said it has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for Sunday morning. “I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power,” said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray said the party’s ideology for the last 50 years has been 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. “Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens,” he said. Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prahlad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Satyapal Singh, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Maheish Girri and Prahlad Joshi are being talked about within the party as among the probable ministers. Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha are seen among the "good performers" in the government, a party leader said, adding that some of them can be elevated. With the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) also likely to join the government, its leaders R C P Singh, who is its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Santosh Kumar are the likely picks from the new NDA constituent.
Arun Jaitley, who currently holds the charge of two heavyweight portfolios — finance and defence — may retain only one, sources said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seen as one of the more capable ministers, can be given more responsibility. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility for a string of train accidents and indicated his willingness to resign, may be moved to another ministry, the sources said.
Union ministers – Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey – had resigned yesterday ahead of the rejig. Uma Bharti too had offered to resign but her fate remains in a balance amid speculations that there may be a few more exits. Bharti, who is the water resources minister, had said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue. "The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.
BJP sources, however, played down the confusion over whether or not the two parties will join the government, saying things will fall in fall in place before the event. More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces in the reshuffle, being seen as a balancing act between Modi's avowed thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik. "A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10 am on Sunday," a top government official had said yesterday.
JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government. "Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow," Pa senior JD(U) leader told PTI .
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the participation of the AIADMK and JD(U) in the Union Cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes its reshuffle tomorrow. Internal troubles in the Tamil Nadu party, which has been hit by a rebellion led by TTV Dinakaran, can prove to be a stumbling block in its joining the government as it works to defuse the crisis. JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government. BJP sources, however, played down the confusion over whether or not the two parties will join the government, saying things will fall in fall in place before the event.
Both the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and President are from Poorvanchal, while west UP is under-represented. Some new faces may be inducted from this region.
PERFORMANCE AND GOVERNANCE | Suresh Prabhu has offered to quit after a series of train accidents. He may be shifted to the ministry of environment and forest. Will Nitin Gadkari get the charge of a consolidated transport ministry, including Railways? Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar are holding charge of multiple portfolios. Jaitley may continue as Finance Minister. Who would be the next Defence Minister of India?
CASTE CONUNDRUM | Bawana by-poll in Delhi has forced BJP to take a relook at its Jat base. With BJP experimenting with a non-Jat CM in Haryana, the community has been seeking a larger share of the Cabinet pie. From Sikar to Barmer in Rajasthan, Jats are numerically significant. The compulsions of Jat politics may also help Haryana MP Virender Singh survive. Similarly, Sanjiv Balyan may be replaced by Baghpat MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Malik. Rudy’s departure may save the day for Radha Mohan Singh, another Rajput minister from Bihar.
POLL BOUND STATES | Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Karnataka and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are slated next year. Leaders from these states might find greater representation. The Modi government has no Cabinet minister from Rajasthan, despite the BJP winning all 25 seats in the state. Madhya Pradesh may get more representation, Damoh MP Prahlad Patel is a frontrunner. From Karnataka, lone Vokkaliga MP in the Cabinet Sadanand Gawda may save his job due to upcoming Karnataka polls.
News18 looks at the possible scenarios which may define the Cabinet rejig:
REGIONAL IMBALANCES | Twenty-one ministers in the Union Council are from UP (14) and Bihar (7). With elections over in these Hindi heartland states, some flab may be shed to accommodate other states and allies. Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Giriraj Singh are on their way out to induct JD(U) nominees. Both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and President are from Poorvanchal, while west UP is under-represented. Some new faces may be inducted from this region. AIADMK is the potential ally with more than 50 MPs. With leadership issues unresolved, the larger question remains if the Dravidian party will join Modi Cabinet.
Sources said that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month.
Speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will likely join the Modi Cabinet after the Bihar CM dumped Mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA fold. Sources in the Nationalist Congress Party told CNN-News18 that the party was not in any contact with the ruling dispensation at the Centre, further elaborating that they cannot be part of a government in which Shiv Sena is already present.
Amid the talk of change, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at the India Summit of Economist magazine, said he does not expect to continue holding dual charge of finance and defence for very long. "At least, I hope, not very long," he replied, chuckling when asked how long he would continue to hold dual charge. Jaitley is among the ministers holding dual charge and it is said that the reshuffle may involve lessening the burdens of such ministers.
In Western UP, Muzaffarnagar MP and minister Sanjiv Balyan may be sent to the organisation. He is likely to be replaced by another Jat leader from Western UP. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Baghpat MP Satyapal Malik is the front runner to fill in this slot. MOS Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey has already been appointed UP BJP President. He will have to resign from the council of ministers. Uma Bharti, who is in-charge of water resources ministry, may quit on health grounds. Other ministers who may be asked to take up organisational work include Faggan Singh Kulaste and Giriraj Singh.
A major chunk of ministers who may join the cabinet is expected to be from the Hindi heartland. BJP President Amit Shah held a series of meetings on Thursday with ministers in the Union council, who could be shifted to the party organisation. Skill development minister and MP from Chapra in Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy has put in his papers. He may be shifted to the organisation. Medium and small scale industries minister Kalraj Mishra may also have to make way for the younger lot. Mishra is well past the 75-year benchmark set by the party for holding active political position. He might be made governor, say sources in the BJP.
The much-awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. Highly placed sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah spoke to top ministers and the core group on Friday regarding the rejig. The sources also said that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.
