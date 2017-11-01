'Can People Become Mature at 50?' Himanta Biswa Sarma Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday once again mocked Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, asking if people can suddenly attain maturity at the age of 50.The former Congress leader also said that there was a need for a consultation with a doctor to know if it was really possible, ANI quoted him as saying.This was the second time Sarma took potshots at Rahul Gandhi within three days. Sarma had earlier targeted Rahul after he posted a video of his dog, Pidi, answering his disparagers who have repeatedly questioned if it was indeed Rahul who tweets from his official account.Sarma responded to Rahul's video, saying he remembered how "Rahul was busy feeding" Pidi while he wanted to discuss issues afflicting Assam. The Assam health minister, later, also said that Rahul was not a "serious" political person.On Tuesday, Sarma had asked the Congress vice-president to make his stand clear on the national anthem. "Does @OfficeOfRG have guts to tell us his stand on #JanaGanaMana.We're extremely puzzled to see @INCIndia discomfort over 52 seconds stand," he wrote on Twitter.While Rahul Gandhi's soaring popularity has taken the BJP by surprise, Sarma has repeatedly trained his guns on his former party. When the Supreme Court asked the Centre to reconsider its stance over national anthem in cinema halls, Sarma came out claiming that "Congress people can stand for Pidi" but won't do the same for the national anthem.The ruling party at the centre had, a few days ago, alleged that Rahul's team was taking the assistance of bots to get a large number of retweets.The Gandhi scion has, however, captured people's imagination with a blend of humour and a sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers. Rahul had recently coined a new expansion of the GST - "Gabbar Singh Tax". Within hours, social media was deluged with memes targeting the BJP and the Prime Minister.