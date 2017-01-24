Can't Seek Votes on Religious, Caste Grounds, EC Reminds Parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday reiterated that political parties cannot seek votes in the name of religion, caste etc. as it will amount to a "corrupt practice sufficient to annul the election" under the electoral laws.

In a letter addressed to the office bearers of all recognised national and state political parties, the EC referred to a January 2, 2017 Supreme Court ruling that said that an appeal to voters in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is "impermissible".

"An appeal in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is impermissible under the Representation of the People Act, l95l, and would constitute a corrupt practice sufficient to annul the election," the SC had observed in its verdict.

The poll panel has asked the parties to "suitably brief and inform their lower formations and party cadres and all their candidates about the ruling of the Supreme Court" and ask them to desist from any activities that would amount to soliciting votes in the name of religion, caste, etc. in any manner, "in their own interest and in the interest of the party".

"Such appeals may also fall within the ambit of sub-paras(3) and (4) of Part-l of the Model Code of Conduct," the EC warned.

The Election Commission also made it clear that pictures of constitutional authorities cannot be used for electoral purposes as they cannot be associated with a particular political party.

The directions of the Commission came after the President's Secretariat pointed out that the photographs of the President and Vice-President are being used by political parties, their leaders and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda and urged the poll watchdog to issue "suitable instruction" in this regard.

The Ludhiana unit of Congress in an election campaign meeting last week had put up hoardings in which they use photograph and name of President Mukherjee.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the President is the guardian of the Constitution and completely apolitical and neutral in the democratic set up as envisaged in our Constitution. It is, therefore, necessary that the political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the President of India in their political campaigns," the EC said.

It made it clear that photographs of President and Vice-President of India, as also the photographs of the Governor of the states, should not be associated with or used in any manner in the advertisement/propaganda/campaigning in connection with elections by political parties and candidates.

A copy of the Commission's directions has also been marked to the President's Secretariat.