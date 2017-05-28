Case Against Kerala Youth Congress Activists For ‘Slaughtering’ Ox

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Sunday filed a case against Youth Congress activists for allegedly slaughtering an ox during a protest against Centre’s ban on sale of cattle for the purpose of slaughter.

The Youth Congress activists allegedly slaughtered the animal at the protest in Kannur on Saturday evening and distributed the meat among locals.

Police said a case has been registered against the protestors. They said the animal was transported in a tempo which is also a violation of the rules.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also attacked the Centre on the notification on cattle sale.

People in Kerala have been following a traditional food habit, which is healthy and nutritious, and no one can change it, he said.

“The state government will give all facilities to people to have food of their choice. There is no need for Keralites to learn it from anybody in New Delhi or Nagpur (headquarters of RSS),” Vijayan said.

Minister for Local Administration K T Jaleel has said the state government would consider formulating a new legislation to skirt the ban.

The Central government’s new notification has imposed a blanket prohibition on slaughtering of cattle (cows, bulls, buffaloes, camels, heifers) brought from animal markets. Issued on May 23, the notification bans sale of cattle for culling and also restrains sacrificing the animals for religious purposes.