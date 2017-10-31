Case Against Shah, Naqvi for 'Congress ka Haath, Aatankwaad ke Saath' Remark

A case was registered in Lucknow on Monday against BJP National President Amit Shah and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for allegedly giving a slogan “Congress ka Haath, Aatankwaad ke Saath,” while addressing a public meeting recently in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Sunil Kumar has fixed the date of November 4 for the hearing of the case.Congress worker Ganga Singh told the court that he came to know from newspapers that the BJP leaders gave such a statement.The petition states that while it may be acceptable to issue personal statements against an individual, the Congress was a large group of people who have come together. The petitioner stated that everyone in Congress hurt by the statements and it has been damaging to their reputation.Himachal Pradesh will be holding elections on November 9 for its 68 assembly seats, with results set to be announced on December 18. The Virbhadra Singh-led Congress is busy in trying to retain its majority.