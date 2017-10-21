Caste-ing Coup in Mind, Congress Offers Poll Tickets to Fiery Gujarat Trio; Gets Bitter-Sweet Response

मुझे चुनाव नहीं लड़ना और चुनाव लड़ने का हमारा स्वार्थ भी नहीं हैं।हमें अधिकार चाहिए और न्याय,हम अहंकार के सामने लड़ रहें हैं।जीत हमारी होंगी — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) October 21, 2017

Hoping to unseat the BJP in Gujarat, the Congress has offered tickets for upcoming Assembly elections to three fiery and charismatic young leaders — Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani.The offer received a bitter-sweet response with Patidar leader Hardik Patel rejecting it and OBC leader Alpesh Thakore announcing his decision to join the Congress after meeting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Dalit rights champion Jignesh Mevani remained non-committal.Responding to the offer on Twitter, Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), said he had no ambition to contest elections. “All we want is our rights and justice,” he tweeted within minutes of the ticket offer by Bharatsinh Solanki, the Gujarat unit chief of the Congress.Alpesh Thakore, who met Rahul Gandhi hours after being offered the ticket, said he would join the Congress on October 23. "Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on October 23. I will join the Congress then," he told reporters in the national capital. Thakore was accompanied by senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.Speaking to News18, Jignesh Mevani said he would meet representatives of other Dalit welfare organisations before taking a decision. “Yes, I did hear about the offer. We will sit with members of Dalit organisations over the next few days and take a call. However, I am certain about one thing — the current Gujarat government ought to be removed from power.”Hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the party was using the young leaders for “vote bank politics”.Over the past couple of years, the three young leaders from the Patidar, OBC and Dalit communities have made quite an impact in Gujarat, drawing huge crowds to their rallies. OBCs account for about 51 percent of the Gujarat population and are likely to impact as many as 110 seats out of the 182 in Gujarat Assembly.