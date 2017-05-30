Bangalore: Even as the debate over the government's ban on cattle slaughter continues to rage, certain sections of the opposition are now talking about the cultural ramifications of the ban.

Speaking to News18, Karnataka's animal husbandry minister A Manju said the new ban, other than contradicting existing laws, also restricts many cultural practices in India.

"It's not just about jallikattu in Tamil Nadu or kambala in Karnataka. We paint the horns of cattle during festivals like Makar Sankranti and Diwali. Now, that is also banned under the new rule. Also, if we don't tie the horns of the cow, how will we train them and milk them? These rules have been brought into place by a government which does not know how to handle or take care of cows," said Manju.

"They government only knows how to enjoy the produce of cows. We are from the farmer community. We know how to take care of cows," he added.

The rules, he said, contradicted many laws, including the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act of 1964 and some of the Centre's own laws.

"Karnataka will look to challenging this in court. The Act (legislation) is superior to the rules notified. In any case, they should have consulted all state governments in a federal structure," Manju said.

