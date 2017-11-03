CBI Has Turned Into RSS Shakha, Says Kamal Nath

: Taking a swipe at the CBI for its "clean chit" to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday said the investigation agency has turned into a "Shakha of the RSS"."Has any court given him (Chouhan) a clean chit? The CBI, which gave him a clean chit, has reduced itself to a department (shakha) of the RSS," Kamal Nath told reporters in Indore.The Congress veteran leader said the CBI was asked to investigate the scam but the agency has started delivering the verdict. "This proves that this investigating agency has turned into a 'Shakha' of the RSS."The CBI, in the charge sheet filed in a special court on October 31, said the forensic analysis of the hard disk drive, recovered from Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (also known by its Hindi acronym Vyapam) officer Nitin Mohindra, showed that the discs carrying reference to the letters 'CM' had been tampered with.Kamal Nath termed the state government the "most corrupt" in the entire country, and claimed that 160 scams had surfaced during the last 14 years of BJP rule.