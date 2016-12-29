CBI Registers FIR in Connection With Appointment of Nikunj Aggarwal

New Delhi: CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident, as OSD to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

The agency registered the case on the basis of a complaint from Delhi government's Deputy Secretary Vigilance K S Meena.

The complaint is now the part of the FIR.

The FIR is against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya, and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital, for alleged criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister-in-law.

In its complaint, the vigilance department has claimed Aggarwal was appointed as Senior Resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015 even though there was no proposal to engage an SR and no such post was available.

"Also no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose," it alleged.

Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a "plain paper" for appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days his appointment was approved without following any procedure, the complaint alleged.

"Within few days of appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, the resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties," it alleged.

It was alleged in the complaint that Aggarwal was nominated for a training programme at IIM Ahmedabad and his name was also proposed for being in the official delegation for a trip to Beijing which was not as per the residency norms.

"As per residency scheme, there is, however, no provision for participation in such type of trainings and re-imbursement of registration fee/TA/DA for the purpose," it said.

Aggarwal continued on his position beyond August 3, 2016 even as the post against which he was appointed was filled up on regular basis, it said.

The file relating to appointment of Aggarwal was submitted by the Health Ministry to the Lt Governor after the directions from his office to submit all files which require his approval.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also received seeking a CBI inquiry on which approval was granted by the office of the Lt Governor.

"The aforesaid acts and omission on part of Dr Anoop Mohta, Director...Dr Nikunj Aggarwal...and other unknown officials of GNCT Delhi disclose commission of offence under section 120-B and Section 12(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) of the PC Act," the FIR alleged.