CEC to Review Poll Preparedness in Uttarakhand Tomorrow

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 17, 2017, 10:30 AM IST | Updated: 46 mins ago
Logo of Election Commission of India.

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi and fellow commissioners will be in Dehradun on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in Uttarakhand.

During their two-day visit, the CEC and ECs will meet DMs and SSPs and officers of enforcement agencies.

The Commission will also meet representatives of political parties, a spokesperson said.

The state will have single phase polling on February 15 for which notification would be issued on January 20.

