CEC to Review Poll Preparedness in Uttarakhand Tomorrow
Logo of Election Commission of India.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi and fellow commissioners will be in Dehradun on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in Uttarakhand.
EC team led by CEC Dr Nasim Zaidi will be visiting Uttarakhand tomorrow to review poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017
During their two-day visit, the CEC and ECs will meet DMs and SSPs and officers of enforcement agencies.
The Commission will also meet representatives of political parties, a spokesperson said.
The state will have single phase polling on February 15 for which notification would be issued on January 20.
