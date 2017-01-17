CEC to Review Poll Preparedness in Uttarakhand Tomorrow

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi and fellow commissioners will be in Dehradun on Wednesday to review poll preparedness in Uttarakhand.

During their two-day visit, the CEC and ECs will meet DMs and SSPs and officers of enforcement agencies.

The Commission will also meet representatives of political parties, a spokesperson said.

The state will have single phase polling on February 15 for which notification would be issued on January 20.