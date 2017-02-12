Centre, AAP, MCDs Failed to Govern Delhi: Swaraj India

New Delhi: Political outfit Swaraj India on Sunday accused the Centre, the Delhi government and the MCDs of having "failed" in the governance of the national capital.

It alleged that the Centre, the AAP government and the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi have failed in providing security to women, permanent job to teachers and garbage removal, respectively.

In a rally at Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi, the party pointed out the "failures" of the three layers of governance in Delhi on the concluding day of its month long 'Jawab do, Hisab do' campaign.

"Our door-to-door survey results, under the 'Jawab do, Hisab do' campaign, shows that citizens of Delhi are disappointed with all three levels of the governance," Swaraj India's national president Yogendra Yadav said.

Party leader Prashant Bhushan said the people have sought accountability of the government as it was on the basis of their votes that they came to power.

"The AAP did not fulfil the promises it made to the people of Delhi. Be it the promise of a corruption-free government, ending the VIP culture, bringing in a strong Lokpal, full statehood to Delhi or be it making Delhi safe for women or proving permanent job for teachers, the Delhi government has failed on fronts," Bhushan alleged.

The party also passed a "no confidence motion" against the Centre, the state government and the MCDs during its campaign in which citizens demanded accountability from the government. In the "no confidence motion" against the BJP-led central government, they demanded safe and secure environment and full statehood for Delhi besides non interference in matters of local administration through the Lt Governor.

In the second "no confidence motion", it was demanded that the AAP-led Delhi government either sought confidence of the people of the capital through a referendum or resigned.

Thirdly, Swaraj India, which aims to contest the upcoming MCD polls, raised the issues of garbage disposal, sanitation issues and absence of basic facilities, while resolving to eliminate corruption and the "inspector raj" prevalent in the three civic agencies by putting "capable" persons at its helm.