1-min read

Centre, BJP Using Govt Machinery to Target Opposition, Alleges BSP

PTI

Updated: May 9, 2017, 6:21 PM IST
File Photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that the Centre and the BJP are using the government machinery to target opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "crossed all limits" in this regard.

She also accused the BJP government of ignoring the plight of the poor, the oppressed and people belonging to the backward sections of the society.

"The Prime Minister and the BJP are working with parochial mindset and with the sole aim of targeting rival political parties. In this regard, they are blatantly misusing the government machinery and crossing all limits," the BSP chief was quoted as saying in a release here.

"The BJP is frequently referring to Bhim Rao Ambedkar merely for vote-bank politics and for vested interests. But, the followers of Babasaheb are facing injustice," she claimed.

On her allegation of EVM tampering, Mayawati, who met party office bearers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, claimed people in the southern states are also concerned about the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Since the matter is before the Supreme Court, we expect a just and satisfactory solution," she said.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 6:21 PM IST
