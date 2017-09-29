Centre Has a Positive Outlook, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Kerala Rising

: The Centre has a "positive outlook" towards Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at Kerala Rising, an event organised byon Thursday."We talk with the Centre on matters that have to be taken up with them. When the National Highway matter was discussed with (Union Minister) Nitin Gadkari, the response was positive," he said when asked about his government's political cooperation with the BJP-ruled Centre.Asked what former bureaucrat KJ Alphons's appointment as Union Tourism Minister means for Kerala, Vijayan said, "Our land is part of India. Whoever rules India has the responsibility to develop every part of the country. Kerala's demands are our right, not a favour.""Any person who gets inducted to the central ministry has to work for his state. Tourism industry would benefit as Alphons has taken charge," he said.At the event, Vijayan also warned those who attempt to "disrupt" developmental projects, saying they would be dealt with strongly and Goondas Act would be slapped against them.The state has witnessed a spate of violent attacks in the last few months, with the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS accusing each other of committing "political murders".Also present at the event was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who pitched for "knowledge societies" in the state. "Kerala has topped in all indices. We have to start knowledge societies like those in Boston University.""The lack of industrialisation hampers development. Our youth are under-skilled. Unemployed and uneducated youth resort to criminal acts. The youth of his country have to be trained harder to cope with the new job opportunities," he said.