Mayawati Plays Caste Card After ED Search, Says BJP Has Anti-Dalit Mindset

Lucknow: A day after ED detected cash deposits over Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to her party, BSP chief Mayawati tried giving the matter a caste spin and accused the BJP and PM Narendra Modi of having an “anti-Dalit mindset”.

She said the searches by the Enforcement Directorate were meant to target the BSP as she had been vocal in her criticism of demonetisation.

"After I exposed the conspiracy of BJP in forcing an alliance between SP and Congress yesterday, BJP was taken aback and out of sheer frustration it indulged in such a petty act against BSP and family members of the party chief," she said. “My party and family are being targeted because I am a Dalit.”

On the deposits, she said, "We have account of every rupee deposited in bank... this money has been collected through membership fee all over the country and brought for deposit by converting it into big denomination notes as it is easy to carry from remote areas."

Mayawati, however, said this action of BJP is a "good omen" for her party as in 2007 too when the then BJP government at the Centre had raked up Taj corridor issue, it had helped her get absolute majority in the UP assembly.

"If Modi and central government take a few more decisions like note ban, it will make our return to power in UP easier... they will pave our way for an easy victory and I will not have to toil much... I want to thank them for it," she said.

The ED on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to Mayawati's brother Anand in a branch of United Bank of India in Delhi during a routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks post-demonetisation.