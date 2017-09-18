Centre Should Not Deport Rohingya Refugees, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Central government of harassing Rohingya Muslims in the name of deportation.Banerjee’s statement came after the Union Home Ministry reportedly in their confidential report termed Rohingya immigrants as “security threat to India” and also linked them to terror organizations like ISIS and LeT.Addressing the media at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “It is not the right decision by the Central Government to deport them (Rohingya Muslims), as not everyone is a terrorist.”“We have to think about the several children among the Rohingya refugees. My party’s view is that every community has good people and bad people. There is a difference between commoners and terrorists, and that terrorists should be firmly dealt with but commoners should not suffer,” she added.Banerjee had first raised the Rohingya refugee issue on September 15, saying, “We are with United Nation (UN) who appealed the international community to help the Rohingya people. We support their cause. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. It is a matter of concerned.”On idol immersion issue, she said, “I am the Chief Minister of state and I cannot take stand for particular community. I have to take care of all the people living in Bengal. We have decided to ban immersion on Muharram day because it will be difficult to maintain both the events together. I am sure; Maharashtra also cannot manage both the events on same day.”“I took the decision to ban immersion on Muharram keeping the sentiment of both the communities. Muharram is not an event of joy. It is a mourning ritual. I don’t want any kind of disharmony by allowing immersion (on Vijay Dashami) and Muharram on same day. But some people politicize the whole issue. If someone tries to play with matchsticks, then I will snatch matchsticks from their hands,” she added.