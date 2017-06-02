Centre Will Re-look Notification on Cattle Slaughter: Arunachal CM Khandu

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu said the Union government will re-look the notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter after consulting states.

Khandu told CNN-News18 during an interview with Bhupendra Chaubey, “I think the Narendra Modi government is a very sensitive government. Recently, I came to know that Venakiah Naidu has given a statement that he will be consulting all the respective state governments and have a re-look into this thing (the notification).”

He added that he consumes beef himself and that there wrong with that.

“Not just Arunachal, the northeast as a whole is tribal-dominated who are mostly non-vegetarian,” Khandu added.

The gazette notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was issued in May. Titled Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, it stated that no one can bring cattle to an animal market unless he or she has furnished a written declaration that the cattle will not be sold for the purpose of slaughter. Further, upon sale of cattle, the animal market committee will take an “undertaking” that the animals are for agricultural purposes and not for slaughter.

The notification led to wide-spread protests, especially from Kerala and West Bengal where the Chief Ministers, Pinarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee respectively, issued strong statements against the ban. In Tamil Nadu, it led to violence in IIT-Madras where Sooraj, a PhD scholar, was attacked by alleged right-wing activists for organising a ‘Beef Fest’ in protest against the notification.