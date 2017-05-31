Clock Ticking, Opposition Has 2 Years To Cover Up For Its 3 Years Absence

New Delhi: Last week, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi called a meeting of the opposition parties, to put up a united face against the BJP juggernaut. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal — leaders of all opposition parties attended, except one.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the meeting. Interestingly, he could take time out to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lunch the very next day.

This episode came as a reminder why the opposition has failed to unite, even as the BJP has won state after state and city after city over the past three years.

On June 3, a second attempt of opposition unity will be made. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M Karunanidhi may have been off the political radar owing to his frail health, but his 94th birthday is set to be a happening affair with opposition leaders across India landing in Chennai. That the birthday bash comes ahead of the Presidential elections is significant. DMK working president M K Stalin has also openly announced that BJP leaders are not welcome to his father’s birthday celebrations. While AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has not been invited, there is confusion whether Nitish will come or not.

The Modi government appears stronger than ever after three years in power. However, during this period, India has seen probably the weakest opposition in history.

This leads to an important question. In 2019, will the voters have no option other than the BJP? If the opposition doesn’t get its act together, such a scenario might just become a reality.

Congress, the grand old party of Indian polity, has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board. In 2014, as the Modi rose to power with historic mandate, the Congress only gawked. With just 44 seats in the party’s kitty, there was nothing that Sonia Gandhi or her son Rahul could do. One would have hoped that the party would work hard to revive its base. But in middle of Modi government’s tenure, the Uttar Pradesh poll results came as a reminder of Congress and opposition parties’ weakness.

Once again, no lessons seem to have been learnt. “Congress is yet to hold a meeting over what exactly went wrong in the last three years. We don’t even have a plan in place for 2019,” said a source close to the Gandhis.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JD(U) chief, has been quiet. Be it in the wake of a controversy surrounding his meeting with Modi, or a stir caused by his ally Lalu Yadav’s alleged corruption scandal, or his plans for 2019. The BJP, on the other hand, has been treading on cautious lines when dealing with Nitish. Pressure or no pressure, the Bihar CM doesn’t seem to be feeling the heat, and this is further making the already weak opposition sweat.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister, has always been one of the strongest women voices in Indian polity. But is she strong enough to lead a united opposition? With her own ministers involved in some of the country’s biggest financial scams, Saradha and Narada, her strength and transparency has been on precarious grounds.

“When many in the opposition are facing scandal charges and cases, the public sees them as a bunch of corrupt leaders. You can’t entirely blame the people for thinking like this, no matter how true or false the cases are,” a senior Left leader told News18, on condition of anonymity.

The only silver lining, in between this quagmire, seems to be the central government’s recent ban on cattle slaughter. Calling it unconstitutional and an infringement of rights, the opposition leaders have found some common ground, with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking all opposition leaders to come together against the ban. Joining him is Mamata, substantiating her stance of being a stronger leader than Nitish in the face of a rising Saffron Party.

Despite the various stances of leaders, and attempts to topple one another, one thing that the opposition is aware of is the fact that now unity is related to their survival. In hindsight, they all know that as individuals none of them is strong enough to take on Modi.

“A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with the wind,” said Lewis Mumford. The kite seems to be high up in the sky. About time for the opposition to beat the wind.