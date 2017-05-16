CM Mamata Agrees to Attend Lalu's Mega Rally, Is 'National Front' in Offing?

Kolkata: In a significant political move, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her support to RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s mega anti-BJP rally in Patna on August 27.

Mamata confirmed her participation at Lalu’s rally through a tweet, reading, “Lalu Ji we accepted your invitation to be there on Aug 27. We will be there.” Her tweet was in response to Lalu’s tweets on May 14 when he accused the BJP of conspiring against him.

Mamata’s tweet - hours after the Income Tax officials raid on Lalu’s proxy land deals worth Rs. 1000 crore, searching nearly 20 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon on Tuesday - shows her attempt to intensify her move for a ‘federal front’ to prevent BJP from making further inroads in 2019 general election.

Lalu had announced to hold a mega rally against the saffron party in Patna to bring all regional parties together to take on the ruling BJP. "BJP says dey wil jail me asap so our proposed 27th Aug Maha-Rally can't tk place.Haha.My name is Lalu & I pity 4 such intimidators (Sic)," his tweet read.

TMC insiders claimed Sonia may discuss the current political situation with Mamata and on how to deal with the BJP - politically on a national front. “There are high chances of discussion on a federal front or you call it united front. This is the reason why Bengal Congress leaders are annoyed with the central leadership for meeting Mamata,” he said.

Income Tax raids on Lalu came after Bihar BJP leader Sushil Modi accused him of misusing his official positions when he was the Railway Minister and chief minister of Bihar.

After demonetisation, Mamata has intensified her call for a unified opposition and favoured a federal structure to fight against the BJP.

Meanwhile, soon after her meeting with Sonia on Tuesday, Mamata said, “Name of next president of India is yet to be decided. My support for the next president will be based on consensus.”

She said, “It is evident that there is political vendetta all around the country. I have discussed the issue with Sonia Ji in detail. There is nothing new if two political parties talk to each other, political discussions usually come up. I am again going to meet her next week to decide the next president of India.”