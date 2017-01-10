CM Mamata Banerjee Sharpens Attack Against PM Modi, Likens Him to Tughlaq

Kenduli (WB): Sharpening her attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday likened him to the 14th century Delhi king Sultan Muhammed Bin Tughlaq, known for his whimsical ways.

"I have seen many governments at the Centre, but never seen a Tughlaqi government like this. He (Modi) has a Tughlaqi style of functioning and says different things at different times," she said.

"Tughlaqi decisions of Tughlaqi government have crippled the economy," she said at the annual 'Joydeb mela' in Birbhum.

"Modi babu has become a salesman of plastic currency. Will people eat plastic?" she said adding, "people do not have cash. People's money has been declared black and BJP's black money is white?"

She alleged that anyone who spoke out against the Centre was branded as corrupt and central agencies were sent after them.

Banerjee, who yesterday termed the CBI as "Conspiracy Bureau of India", said, "CBI has been unleashed against the Trinamool Congress".

"America had blacklisted Modi once for riots. He hasn't changed after becoming PM. He is still hatching conspiracies," Banerjee said.

"We urge everyone to come forward and protest. Let there be a tide of protests," she said.

The TMC supremo said that the CPI(M) had "destroyed Bengal.

"CPI(M) and BJP have teamed up. We have to defeat them. We have to develop Bengal," she added.

Accusing Modi of being "totally arrogant", Banerjee claimed alleged that he was responsible for over 120 deaths owing to demonetisation.

"Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for over 120 deaths," she said in a tweet.

The chief minister also attached a state-wise list of persons who, she said died owing to reasons linked to demonetisation of high value currency notes.

"Demonetisation has put people in utter distress. 30 percent people have lost their jobs due to demonetisation. The people are suffering. Workers under 100 Days' Work Scheme are not receiving wages," she claimed.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a 'Baul Academy' and said, "we have to develop the academy into a world-class exhibition centre where people from across the world will come".