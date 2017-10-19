CM Vijayan Responds to Amit Shah, Says Development Doesn't Mean Growth of 'Crony Capitalism'

: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, asking it the intention behind the of import 16 union ministers to carry out "provocative propaganda" in the state.Vijayan asked if they were here to "shatter the peace and harmony", adding that BJP's act will go down history as "a classic example of the violation of federal principles".The chief minister, in a Facebook post, responded to BJP president Amit Shah who a day earlier had asked the CM if he had got the mandate from people to "murder BJP-RSs workers".BJP had fielded a large number of leaders, including four chief ministers and 10 national leaders, to take part in the "Janraksha Yatra", demonstrating against the political violence on the RSS workers.Responding to BJP president Amit Shah's challenge to contest the election on development plank, Vijayan said he would "wholeheartedly" accept his challenge."Amit Bhai ! development does not mean few high rise buildings or growth of crony capitalism and few businessmen as practised by BJP led governments. Can He or his imported coterie tell whether a state ruled by BJP is anywhere near or even comparable with Kerala's international standards of Human Development Index," the chief minister said.Vijayan added that Kerala had nothing to learn from the BJP and RSS. "Salutes to my dearest comrades & supporters of CPI(M) who stayed vigil and ignored the venomous propaganda, threats and provocations, all through the duration of this yatra."Citing the abysmal performance of BJP in the Vengara bye-election in which the party was second to NOTA, Vijayan said that it spoke volumes of how Shah's Yatra was a failure. "Amit Shah must now realise how the people of Kerala perceive such crooked politics and I hope he will glady take home a lesson taught by the people of Kerala," he said.