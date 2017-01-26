CM Will Work With Parrikar, Not Under Him: North Goa MP

Panaji: A day after Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar indicated his willingness to return to Goa politics, his colleague in the Union council and MP from North Goa Sripad Naidu has said that it is not yet decided on who would be the next CM of Goa if BJP were to come to power in the state.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Naik said; " Ye abhi (CM issue) tay nahin hua hai. Koi naam nahin bola hai Ye MLAs tey karenge." (It has not been decided yet. No Names have been put forward. The MLAs will decide)

Naik was responding to recent statements by top BJP leaders including President Amit Shah and State in-charge Nitin Gadkari indicating Manohar Parrikar could be sent to Goa to head the government after assembly polls.

"There is no confusion. What has been said is Parrikar with his experience will help and guide the government," Naik clarified in an interview in Panjim.

" Under nahin. Under kyun. CM ki madad karenge," he added.

On being asked that statements by the party leaders alluding a change in leadership could make incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar's position difficult in the run up to the polls, Naik said, "There is no push and pull in the party for the chief minister's post. Ye hona nahi chahiye tha (This shouldn’t have happened)."

Goa is witnessing a multicornered contest for 40 assembly segments in the state. The incumbent BJP is being challenged by the Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party which is making its electoral debut in the province.

An ally of the BJP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP quit the coalition on the eve of the elections.

MGP has formed a forth front with the Shiv Sena and a rebel group of the RSS led by former state Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar.

Velingkar had quit the RSS last year accusing the BJP of going back on its election promise to encourage use of local languages Konkani and Marathi as a medium of education at the primary level.