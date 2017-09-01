CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Establish Gaushalas in Bundelkhand

: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that gaushalas are established in seven districts and 16 municipalities of Bundelkhand region to give care to cows with the assistance of conservation committees.This work will be carried out under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog. The state government will ensure help if needed. CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed to constitute a committee under the leadership of the District Magistrate for the smooth functioning of the Gaushalas.The Chief Minister said that the place for the Gaushala in rural areas should be safe and arrangements for fodder, water, etc. should be ensured for cattle. He said that Gau committees were entrusted with the task of running these gaushalas smoothly. Senior officials, including Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, were present at the meeting, presided over by the CM.CM Yogi said, “At these Gaushalas in Bundelkhand region, sheds will be erected to protect the cows. The Gau Seva Ayog will help in this work. Similarly, in the urban areas, for the protection of the cows, Gaushalas will have to be established, where the stray cows can be kept safe, and arrangements for their fodder will also be made.”The Chief Minister said that the cooperation of public representatives and various policies and programs of the Central Government in this regard will also be made. “When we are dependent on cows for milk, then we should also protect them. In the first phase, 7 districts of Bundelkhand and 16 municipal corporations, Gaushalas of the capacity of 1000 cows will be developed. After this, similar Gaushaals will be established in other districts, too."