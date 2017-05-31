With Accused in Tow, CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Ram Lalla Shrine in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Raising the temple pitch a day after conspiracy charges were filed against senior saffron leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.

He was accompanied by Dharam Das, against whom conspiracy charges were framed in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Tuesday, PTI reported. Conspiracy charges were also filed against patriarchs LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti.

This was Adityanath’s first visit to Ayodhya since assuming charge as Uttar Pradesh CM in March.

The UP chief minister spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple and later offered payers on the banks of the Saryu River. Adityanath began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath had even met Advani at a VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow ahead of the hearing.

Last week, speaking at News18 Network’s gala event 'UP Rising' in Lucknow, Adityanath had calling for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya within the realm of the Constitution.

“Indian Muslims’ ancestors were neither Babur nor Aurangzeb… I appeal to all Muslims to welcome good things... Historic wrongs must be corrected for a united and better India,” Yogi had said.

He said while Uttar Pradesh government was not a party to the Ram temple case in the court, a solution should be arrived at through dialogue. “If both sides sit together and find a way out to build the Ram temple, my government will support it in every possible manner.”

The appearance of stalwarts like Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti in court has prompted the party's Hindutva faces to raise the pitch for the construction of Ram Temple.

On the day of the hearing, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said "no power on earth" could stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Bharti, the Union minister of Water Resources, said before appearing in the court that the mosque was pulled down not as part of a "criminal conspiracy" but an "open movement". "I was present in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which is no secret. Crores of BJP workers, lakhs of officials and thousands of political leaders participated.”

"It was an open movement like the movement against the Emergency. I don't see any conspiracy," she said.

Another BJP leader and one of the accused, Vinay Katiyar, has insisted that there was no conspiracy as the mosque was razed by a big crowd in the open. "It is not appropriate to charge a few persons with criminal conspiracy," the one-time firebrand Hindutva leader and former UP BJP chief said.

Katiyar targeted Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that a case should have been lodged against the former chief minister over the firing by police on 'kar sewaks' in Ayodhya in 1990.

He claimed he had not delivered a speech on December 6, 1992, when the 16th-century structure was demolished. He also claimed that the case had "reached" the judgment stage before the apex court gave its new ruling.