CM Yogi Adityanath Says Hindutva Soul of India, School Syllabus Needs Changes

: Equating Hindutva with humanitarianism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the Sangh Parivar’s ideology is the soul of India.In an exclusive interview, Adityanath said, “Hindutva is the soul of the country. There is nothing wrong with it; it does not amount to one being communal or racial. It means one is humanitarian.”When asked about his support for religious processions like Kanwar Yatra, which is seen as a public menace by a section of society, the CM said the procession must be allowed as long as the loudspeakers follow permissible sound limits.“First of all, Kanwar Yatra is not a death procession, its Shiv Ji Ki Baraat. When I received complaints about loud music during these processions, I went through the legally permissible limits and made sure everything went smoothly,” he said.Adityanath said there’s nothing negative about embracing Hindutva, which is a “way of life”. On influence of ideology in school education and pedagogy, he said the state school syllabus needs changes. “Curriculum in primary schools in the state requires changes and these will be done with time. Again, I'd like to say that Hindutva is a way of life and must be respected by everyone,” he added.On school reforms, Adityanath said his government was working towards solving the problem of shortage of teachers. “Today, there are almost 1.58 lakh primary schools in the state and I would like to accept that there is a shortage of teachers. Our government is continuously working towards solving this problem and teachers are being appointed to improve the teacher-student ratio of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.He also emphasized on the School Chalo Abhiyan, which, according to him, has helped in improving enrolment in primary schools. “When we came to power, there were around 1.36 crore students in the primary schools of Uttar Pradesh. Today there are 1.54 crore, thanks to campaigns like School Chalo Abhiyan. Also, our government has made 1000 model schools,” said the CM.