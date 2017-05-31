CM Yogi says Muslims Support Ram Temple, Ready to Facilitate Dialogue

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday once again stirred the pot, saying that many Muslim organisations were coming forward offering the land for the construction of Ram Temple.

The firebrand Hindutva leader also asserted that a section of Muslims was also ready for the temple, adding, "it was a suitable time to reach a solution through dialogue."

"Uttar Pradesh government will be happy to assist any such effort," Adityanath said, after offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi and "Ram Janam Bhoomi temple".

The 84-kosi parikrama yatra will resume soon, the UP CM said, assuring the devotees. "It was started by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 2013, but the erstwhile Akhilesh government didn't allow it to be performed."

Adityanath also said that the government will ensure that Ram Leela is always performed in Ayodhya as "it is the birthplace of Lord Rama."

The UP chief minister, who arrived here this morning, spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex. He later offered payers on the banks of the Saryu River.

Adityanath began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. He was accompanied by Dharam Das, against whom conspiracy charges were framed yesterday along with the other BJP leaders.

A special CBI court in Lucknow had yesterday framed charges against BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Before Advani reached the court, Adityanath had met him at the VVIP guest house in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19.