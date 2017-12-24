'Comeback Kid' Dinakaran Vows to Down EPS-OPS Govt in 3 Months

Riding high on the early trends of RK Nagar bypoll results favouring TTV Dinakaran, the sidelined leader on Sunday said it showed that people want a change of regime and they have elected “Amma’s successor”.The sidelined AIADMK leader who fought as an Independent candidate said, "We are the true AIADMK... people of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor."He also sought to make light of the K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam camp winning the “Two Leaves” symbol after they staked claims for it before the Election Commission.The prestigious RK Nagar seat that fell vacant after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was being touted as an acid test for the merged AIADMK faction. With a positive outcome of the 2G spectrum verdict, the DMK, too, was hopeful of doing very well in this seat. However, TTV, Sasikala’s nephew who has been sidelined from the party ranks has emerged victorious, much to the embarrassment of many."During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said.Dinakaran's statement to reporters here came in response to the early leads he had taken against his AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan and DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh.Claiming victory, he said "this is the best gift for the 1.5 crore party supporters" on the 30th death anniversary of party founder, the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR.On the symbol issue, with the Election Commission awarding it recently to the Palaniswami-led camp, Dinakaran said only a candidate determines the symbol."We are the true AIADMK. A candidate determines the symbol. I have already said the 'Two Leaves' will be a success symbol only if it was with Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalithaa). Will the people vote if it is handed over to MN Nambiar and PS Veerappa," he asked, amidst chuckles from his supporters.Nambiar and Veerappa are famous yesteryear villains, with the former being cast against MGR in many of the matinee idol's films.Dinakaran said the Palaniswami government will "end in three months."Meanwhile, jubilant supporters of Dinakaran celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting crackers, while exuding confidence that their leader would triumph with a thumping margin.​(With PTI inputs)