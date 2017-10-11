'Comparing Congress with RSS is Like A Match Between Cricket and Hockey Teams'

A day after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a potshot at Sangh and said there was no place for women in shakhas, senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya replied saying Congress should focus on saving its dwindling base and compete with Bharatiya Janata Party.Speaking to reporters on the eve of commencement of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting (the highest decision making body of RSS) in Bhopal on Wednesday, Vaidya said, “In a lighter tone, expecting women in shakhas is like searching for women in men’s hockey team.”Vaidya said RSS can take care of itself and Rahul Gandhi should try and induct more women in his own party. Vaidya said seems Rahul Gandhi needs script writers with better intellect who have better understanding of the Sangh.He said Congress is a political party and if it intends to compete with anyone, it should do with the BJP. “You can’t compare RSS with any political party… it would be like holding a match between a cricket and a hockey team,” Vaidya said.The RSS functionary said the organisation since its inception had formed shakhas for men but women do have separate wing within Sangh Parivar. “Women play a creative role and support Sangh initiatives in the family and through other initiatives,” he added.On being asked whether the national executive would deliberate upon issues such as misconceptions about RSS in society, Vaidya said there was no misconception among people.Saying that various RSS affiliate bodies would take part in the national executive, Vaidya said around 300 delegates from these organisations are expected in the meet which aims to discuss expansion plans for next three years. “Volunteers of various states would be discussing their social issues and scenarios in the gathering,” he added.