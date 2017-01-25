Complaint to EC Against UP BJP Chief Maurya For Raking Ram Temple

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission against BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit President Keshav Prasad Maurya for allegedly raking up the contentious Ram Temple issue despite a court order to not to seek votes in the name of religion and sought exemplary punishment and derecognition of the BJP.

Congress Secretary, Legal and Human Rights department, K C Mittal, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and other ECs also demanded that BJP be derecognised and its Lotus symbol be withdrawn as it violated the Supreme Court and EC orders in this regard.

"From the statement made by Shri Maurya, it is absolutely clear that he as president of UP BJP flouted the instructions issued by the Commission and the judgement of Supreme Court, which calls for stern action against him, as also derecognition of BJP under the Symbol Order, 1968 withdrawing Lotus symbol granted to them," he said in his complaint.

Mittal further said, "It is also emphasised that the Supreme Court and the Commission has put an end to the politics of religion, caste etc, and in order to enforce the same, the Commission may be pleased to impose exemplary punishment on them."

Maurya on Tuesday again raked up the contentious issue of Ram Temple ahead of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 11, allegedly saying a "grand" temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP secures an outright majority.

"Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the

elections. BJP will come to power with a full majority," Maurya had said.