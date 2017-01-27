Congress a Sinking Ship, Desperate for Power, Says PM Modi in Punjab

Jalandhar: Infusing fresh energy into Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal combine's election campaign in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress for "defaming" Punjab for political gains, and urged the state's people to teach them a lesson in the February 4 assembly elections.

Mounting criticism of Congress, PM Modi called the party a "sinking ship", desperately looking for alliances in different states.

After being dethroned by the people, Congress is "floundering" and just forging alliances, he said.

He said that the party was just hungry for power and running for allies, taking a dig at Congress's recently sealed alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The party is "history" now and "it can do nothing," he added.

Referring to Punjab as "the land of the brave", PM Modi sought people's support to eradicate corruption from India.

"The country has seen the politics of destruction for 70 years and the youths of this country are suffering due to it. If you want to do politics, do politics of development," Modi said while challenging the opposition parties to change the political discourse in the country.

Talking about his fight against corruption, Modi said people who had accumulated black money in the last 70 years were affected by (demonetisation) action initiated by his government against the corrupt.

"There are many states in India but Punjab is more than that. It enhances country's pride," Modi said.

Lauding the Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is contesting against Captain Amarinder Singh in what is called the "father of all battles", PM Modi said: "Parkash Badal worked for Hindu-Sikh unity at a time when there was mistrust between the two communities."

"Badal worked hard for the people of Punjab and the state needs Badals to be in power again."

