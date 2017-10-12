Congress Alleges Modi Govt Pressurised EC to Delay Polls in Gujarat

Modi Govt appears to be putting pressure on EC to defer announcement of Gujarat election alongwith Himachal, to suit its political ends. 1/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 12, 2017

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Modi government is putting pressure on the Election Commission to delay the polls in the state of Gujarat.The EC was scheduled to announce the dates for Himachal and Gujarat polls, but it only announced the dates for Himachal. It added that the dates for Gujarat polls will be announced separately but assembly elections in the state will be held before December 18, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti said at a press conference.Reading foul, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to allege a conspiracy."Modi Govt appears to be putting pressure on EC to defer announcement of Gujarat election alongwith Himachal, to suit its political ends (sic)," Surjewala tweeted.Surjewala further claimed that the Gujarat poll announcement wasn't made as Modiji is going to address a rally on October 16 in the state. "Onus lies on ECI to ensure level playing field by announcing Guj election dates & imposing Code of Conduct immediately (sic)," he added.