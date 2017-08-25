Congress Appoints Four Working Presidents in Guj Ahead of Polls

The Congress has appointed four working presidents in poll-bound Gujarat, even as Bharatsinh Solanki would continue as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief.In a statement in New Delhi, party general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi approved the appointments with immediate effect.The Assembly elections in Gujarat are due later this year."The four working presidents are Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanani, Kuwarji Bavaliya and Karsan Das Soneri," state party spokesperson Manish Doshi said.Among the four, one is from Patel community, one is an OBC, one is a tribal and one is a Dalit, he said."The working presidents will assist Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki to take on the BJP in the upcoming state elections," Doshi said.The Congress had yesterday declared the names of leaders who would head different committees of elections.Notably, Union minister Arun Jaitley was yesterday appointed the BJP's election in-charge for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls.