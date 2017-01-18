Congress Attacks Government For Diluting RBI's Integrity

Shillong: The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led NDA government at Centre of "diluting the integrity of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)" and making it vulnerable to corruption due to the demonetisation drive.

"Is the RBI Governor taking the decision or Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The manner in which RBI's Governor is acting poses a threat to the nation," Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC) chaired by AICC coordinator-in-charge Meghalaya Takam Sanjoy, Sangma said, "The integrity of RBI, which is crucial, has been diluted (by Modi)."

Sanjoy announced protest to gherao the RBI office here by Congress on Wednesday as a mark of voicing resentment against the "grossly mishandled" demonetisation move.

"The RBI is becoming more vulnerable to corruption, otherwise why would its officials be arrested?" he asked while referring to the recent arrest of RBI officials for their alleged involvement in the conversion of demonetised currency.

Apart from RBI, the leaders commented that institutions like Income Tax department, banks and others will be more corrupted.

Institutions which were insulated earlier have also become vulnerable to corruption due to the demonetisation, Sangma alleged, adding, "It is a dangerous thing for the nation as there will be more corruption in the days to come."

"Where is the question of fighting against corruption? The nation will only be in dangerous economic crisis," he asked.

Further accusing the Prime Minister of taking advantage of the innocence, honesty and simplicity of the people of the nation, the CM said, "Because if we analyse his (Modi) whole rhetoric (then it becomes clear) that this measure (demonetisation) to fight corruption is not correct."

He added that the objective (of demonetisation) was not at all to fight against black money, corruption, terrorism and fake notes in circulation.

The Congress leader said the real question was how much fake money was deposited after November 8, 2016, into the banking system and were the banks equipped with the required wherewithal to segregate the genuine notes from the fake notes.

Sanjoy further said the people of the North East region have been worst hit by the "illogical" decision of the Prime Minister.

"Modi after assuming the office of the Prime Minister two and a half year is still thinking that he is the chief minister of Gujarat and also India," the former MP said while also accusing the PM of trying to divide the country.

He claimed only the Congress party could unite the people of the nation, adding it will go to the people of the North East, including Meghalaya, and urge them to have a second thought.

Stating that the economy of the country has slowed down due to demonetisation, he said, "Prior to November 8, 2016, the GDP was anticipated to be at 8 percent and on Tuesday it has come down to 6.6 percent after demonetisation. We are afraid that the GDP will further go down to not less than 5 percent by end of this month,"

Apart from Meghalaya, the nationwide protest will be held at 33 RBI offices across the country.