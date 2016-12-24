Congress Attacks Narendra Modi, Calls Inauguration of Projects as Poll Stunt

Mumbai: Congress General Secretary Gurudas Kamat on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "highly advertised" launch of projects in Mumbai as a "poll stunt", noting it was the UPA government's efforts which were responsible for their completion.

Kamat, however, hoped that the projects will be completed in time "for the sake of Mumbai and Mumbaikars".

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former Union Minister said it was his efforts which led to then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee clearing projects for extension of harbour line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Goregaon and modernisation of three suburban stations of Andheri, Jogeshwari and Goregaon.

Kamat added that the new railway station at Ram Mandir Road which was inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu last week was also cleared by Banerjee due to his efforts.

"All technical clearances and support of the central government were obtained during the UPA tenure for the launch of elevated railway on both Central and Western railway lines, but the matter was held up at the state government level," he said.

"It is surprising though as clearances for these initiatives have happened and many of them launched and completed, the Churchgate to Bandra Elevated Railway Extension seems to have been mysteriously dropped by the BJP Government," he added.

Kamat added that the second phase of metro was also launched by the then President Pratibha Patil after completion of metro's phase I.

"The Dahisar to Mankhurd stretch which was already planned and approved is now being relaunched by the Prime Minister," he said.

Kamat hoped that BJP-led central and state government will acknowledge efforts taken during the regime of UPA government for making these initiatives a reality.

The polls for the Mumbai civic body are expected to be held in early 2017.