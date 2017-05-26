Congress Beats BJP in Maharashtra Civic Polls

New Delhi: On a day when the BJP was celebrating its three years in power, Congress pulled a small but significant lead in Maharashtra civic elections.

While the grand old party won Bhiwandi, one of the three municipalities that went to polls, it had a lead in Malegaon, where it is likely to run the show with the help of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The BJP, on the other hand, won Panvel in a decisive manner. In the city of Raigad district, the BJP won 51 seats in a 78-member municipality. Interestingly, Peasants and Workers Party of India, a left-leaning political outfit, came second with 23 seats. While Shiv Sena couldn’t open account here, the NCP and Congress won two seats each.

In Bhiwandi, Congress won 47 out of 90 seats, while the BJP won only 19. Shiv Sena won 12 seats even as the NCP failed to open account. Others and independents won 12 seats.

In Malegaon, the Congress emerged as the biggest but party but failed terribly short of majority with 28 out of 84 seats. The NCP came second with 20 seats. An alliance of Congress and NCP is slated to govern the city.

The BJP was a poor fourth player here with only 9 seats, below Shiv Sena’s 13. Interestingly, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 7 seats, the same as others and independents.