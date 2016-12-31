Congress Calls Modi's Speech 'Disappointing'; Mamata Terms it as 'Demoditisation'

New Delhi: Opposition Congress called it "disappointing" and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it "demoditisation", while his cabinet colleagues showered praises on the measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on New Year's eve.

Here are the reactions:

Randeep Surjewala, Spokesperson, Congress: We heard the PM's address with so much expectation. His purification process took a toll on people. PM Modi didn't even spoke two words about the people who died due to demonetisation. We expected a better roadmap from the PM but he has disappointed us. There was a huge expectation that PM will end the cap on withdrawls but that did not happen...Modi Ji didn't talk about the seized fake currency notes and the actions taken against the people caught with it. Modi Ji didn't tell how many corrupt people were caught in this process. Why didn't the PM tell the nation about the corrupt people's name which came out from Panama Papers and other tax havens. PM didn't tell what actions is he taking against the corrupt people who are still inside his party. PM didin't tell about the loss caused to the economy due to demonetisation.

Randeep Surjewala, Spokesperson, Congress: PM did a cruel joke with farmers. Modi Ji shows us dreams. The reality is that the poor is bieng robbed and the rich are being fed. Modi Ji said the banking system will take time to be back on the track which means no DEADLINE ONLY HEADLINE which applies on the actions of Modi Ji...PM talks about moving forward, he should have thought about the suggestions given by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. We once again demand PM to take actions due to the damage done by demonetisation and stop cheating the people. We once again demand BPL Women to be given Rs 25,000 in their accounts, MNREGA DAILY PAY to be doubled from the present amount, Small Businessmen to be given 50 percent rebate in sales tax and income tax.

Mamata Banerjere, West Bengal Chief Minister: End of Demonetisation and start of DeModitisation. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditisation. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country. Where are the figures of #DeMonetisation? How much of black money has been recovered? What did the nation gain after 50 days of excruciating pain?. PM deviated from actual agenda of black money and #DeMonetisation. PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made a pre-Budget speech.

Mamata Banerjere, West Bengal Chief Minister: So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi Babu, empty vessels make the most noise...Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed. PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man's financial rights. Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still, no concrete solutions to problems.

Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader: I am very sorry for the poor Finance Ministrer. Complete budget was said today. But when the budget is announced it is also told about the money which will come for the schemes. FInance Minister will now only have to announce about the source of the money for the announced schemes. Are they going to seize the money which has come in bank accounts? Are they going to make a new law about it?

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister: Modi ji sounds so hollow now. People have stopped believing anything that he says. He has become a subject of ridicule internationally.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader: That's the Budget 2017-18 done and dusted.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law and IT minister: Great news for home buyers. @PMOIndia @narendramodi announces great relief in interest rates. PM Narendra Modi gives big relief to farmers who took loan for sowing of crop. This is a great farmer friendly step.

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister: PM’s announcement to launch 2 new housing schemes on lower interest rates will help in realizing the dream of Housing for all by 2022.



Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM: Mothers sacrifice their today for our future. Provision of Rs 6,000 for nourishment and deliveries of pregnant women is a true tribute to them.

Babul Supriyo, Union Minister: The govemrnemnt could afford these incentives because of the cash that has come in due to DeMo. We are doping the right things for a large section of the society that have been ignored. We are walking towards our goals for housing.

Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to ex-PM Manmohan Singh: PM has made FM's job easy.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM: Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji!There can't be a better #NewYear gift. PM on one hand fights against corruption & black money.



Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM: Truth and Goodness - the mantra for rebuilding India by eliminating corruption and black money. Thank you @narendramodi ji for re-energising us.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister in PMO: We are moving on fast track and this is an indication of things to come...This govt is for the poor and our position has been vindicated with these announcements...The PM has made his statement with an empahsis to awaken the consciousness of the nation. Sections of the society that were being ignored have now been addressed (senior citizen, farmers, preganant women)



Mohandas Pai, industry veteran: There is nothing for people who lost their jobs during DeMo...I hope PM will address that too.

Keki Mistry, VC & CEO, HDFC: Any boost to the construction sector will give a boost to the economy. I expect some incentive for agri and housing sector in budget...I wont be surprised with higher allocation for housing sector.

