Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Stable in Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised on Sunday for food poisoning, is stable but will have to stay in the hospital for some days more, the Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi ... is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," D.S. Rana, Chairman of Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement.

The 69-year-old Congress chief has been unwell for some time.

She was admitted to the hospital on August 3 last year after she suffered fever, dehydration and had a shoulder injury during a road show in Varanasi. She underwent surgery on her left shoulder.

Gandhi suffered viral fever on November 29 and was hospitalised for two days.