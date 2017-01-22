Congress Credits Priyanka For Sealing Alliance With SP in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: So, after months of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has finally made her entry into active politics.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel openly acknowledged this by giving credit for the clinching of the SP-Congress alliance to Priyanka Vadra.

Priyanka's work doesn't stop here. She will now be a part of every strategy of the Congress right upto Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

There has been considerable demand from the party cadre that Priyanka be drafted into the campaign and the party. She has till now limited herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli

But sources say consistent attack on Rahul and Robert Vadra strengthened Priyanka's resolve that the battle has to be fought upfront.

It was a well thought out plan that Priyanka would make her debut as a strategist so that if the up alliance clicks Priyanka would emerge as the strategist Congress was waiting for.

But this apart, with Rahul soon to take over as party president, Priyanka will play the role of an advisor and assistant.

While Rahul will take the battle upto Parliament and continue his aggression against Modi, Priyanka too will campaign in a limited manner.

The idea is to gherao the Modi factor.

There were some nail biting moments when the alliance seemed to be in jeopardy. It was felt that failed talks would cloud Priyanka's charisma.

But now, suddenly the party cadre seems enthused. The generation next of the Congress has arrived.

But with this also comes some apprehensions. If the alliance fails to win, then once again doubts will be raised over Priyanka's charisma.