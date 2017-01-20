Congress Decides to Wait and Watch as Akhilesh Plays Hardball

New Delhi: It could well turn out to be the 272 seats moment of Sonia Gandhi when she had claimed the support of the Samajwadi Party to form a government at the Centre, but was let down by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Today, the Congress feels his son Akhilesh Yadav has done the same to them once again.

Instead of Sonia, it is Priyanka and Rahul who have pinned their hopes on an alliance with the Samajwadin Party.

At a closed door meeting, Rahul told his colleagues: "It's not important that we win. It's more important that the BJP loses.” Which is why Rahul walked an extra mile, even shelving his plans to have Yatra Part 2, hoping that a joint Congress-Samajwadi Party show would be a formidable optics.

But when the Samajwadi Party announced seats for up to five phases, the Congress hopes seemed to dim.

Ghulam Nabi Azad who was supposed to travel to Lucknow cancelled his trip last minute and Raj Babbar, too, cut short his trip to return to the national capital.

In all this the name of a former bureaucrat and someone who advised the Gandhi's is also coming up.

Many within the Congress, are blaming former bureaucrat Deepak Srivastava for wrongly advising Rahul Gandhi to raise their stake.

It's wait and watch for Congress now. Sources said they are willing to wait for another 24 hours. The Congress is keen on an alliance but doesn't want to look desperate. It is aware that a Modi who wins in the state could stall its plans to come back at the Centre.