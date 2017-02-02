Congress Demands FIR Against Manohar Parrikar for 'Bribe' Remark

Panaji: Congress on Thursday demanded that a police case be registered against the Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for instigating the voters to accept bribe ahead of the February 4 Assembly elections in Goa.

"If FIR can be registered against (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, then why not against Parrikar? Both have made similar comments and violated the model code of conduct," Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh said here.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Parrikar for his remark and asked him to file a reply by tomorrow.

"There is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP's poll symbol)," the EC notice quoted the Defence Minister as having said at Chimbel in the state on January 29.

Earlier, the EC had ordered FIR against Kejriwal over similar appeal to the voters.