Congress Demands 'Immediate Dismissal' of Meghalaya Governor Shanmuganathan

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday demanded the immediate dismissal of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan in the wake of Raj Bhavan staff writing to the President for his alleged acts which they claim have compromised the dignity of the office he holds.

“The Governor of Meghalaya has turned Raj Bhavan into ‘scandal bhavan’. According to leading newspapers of Meghalaya, he misbehaved with a lady… He should be removed immediately... It is a very serious issue,” said Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

"We demand that the Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan be dismissed immediately. There is an issue of Constitutional propriety involved," he said. "The shocked nation is asking the Prime Minister of India that isn't it time that you sack this Governor."

"Raj Bhavan cannot be converted into a 'Rasleela Bhavan’," he said.

Around 100 employees of the Meghalaya Raj Bhavan have written a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Chief Minister accusing Governor V Shanmughanathan of turning the prestigious office into a “Ladies Club”.

The letter alleges that the Governor’s “activities” have hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as the sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees “who are very much attached to the Raj Bhavan”.