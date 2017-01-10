Congress Dismisses Reports that Sonia Gandhi was 'Super PM' as NAC Chairperson

New Delhi: With the government releasing files relating to the National Advisory Council (NAC), Congress on Monday dismissed reports that Sonia Gandhi, who headed the council, was acting as 'super Prime Minister' during the UPA rule.

The centre made public 710 files related to the NAC which suggested that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh carried out Gandhi's recommendations.

"The files in question were from a time when Gandhi was not the chairperson of the council. She was not with the NAC from March 2006 to June 2010 when it was reconstituted," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

"NAC helped the cause of the oppressed and the depressed and was instrumental in bringing forward several path-breaking legislations like RTI, Right for Food, Right to Forest Produce and Right to Education," he added.

A question on this issue was directed to Manmohan Singh after he released the party's Punjab manifesto, but it was Surjewala who responded to it.