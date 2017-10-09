Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's wife Maharaji Devi on Sunday alleged that the Congress had fielded a candidate from Amethi only to ensure her husband's defeat in the Assembly polls held in the state earlier this year.The Congress had contested the polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, which had fielded Prajapati from Amethi."The Congress is a cheat and (Congress vice president and Amethi MP) Rahul Gandhi had played a foul game with the emotions of the people of Amethi," she told reporters here.She also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's thinking was "anti-people".Prajapati had lost to the BJP candidate in the election. Maharaji also claimed that her husband, an accused in a gang-rape case, was innocent and that he had been made a "scapegoat"."At a proper time, the names of those, who made my husband a scapegoat, will be disclosed," she said.