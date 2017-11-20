Congress Has Never Been in Such a Bad State, Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The first list of candidates released by the Congress for the Gujarat assembly polls has resulted in a headache for the grand old party.Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) activists have been protesting against the Congress, apparently upset over its leaders not getting enough tickets.Reacting to the news, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the Congress had never been in “such a bad state” as it is now.When asked if the tensions between Congress and PAAS leaderships was a political opportunity for the BJP, Rupani told Network18, “We have nothing to do with (PAAS leader) Hardik Patel. But I will say this, that the Congress’s position is so bad that they have had to outsource their leadership to three people. If the people are, indeed, with Congress, then why do they need these people? It (Congress) is a 125-year-old party but I have never seen them in such a miserable state.”The CM added that the BJP was on course to winning “150+” seats in the upcoming assembly polls. “We will get 150+ seats in the Gujarat elections. BJP will do better than it has ever done before. This is because of the way Narendra Modi Ji has developed Gujarat and is now continuing the same work across India from New Delhi.”The Prime Minister, Rupani added, would hit the campaign trail in Gujarat by either November 27 or 28.When asked if there was internal strife within the BJP over ticket distribution, Rupani played down any possible discord. “BJP is a party with a mass-base. For every seat, we had over 50 contenders but the ticket can only go to one person. It is natural for some people to get upset and voice opposition but I think within a day or two, things will go back to normal.”